Facebook has issued a statement in regards to a leak of user data at the hands of an app, myPersonality. The tech giant states they have banned the app, which was active prior to 2012, but noticed that information collected by myPersonality was shared with researchers and companies with very minor protection.

The message was issued by Ime Archibong, VP of Product Partnerships and reveals the data leak from Facebook affected four million people who encountered myPersonality. Facebook states they do not believe that friends of those who have been affected were also included in the leak.

In addition to learning about this leak, Facebook has investigated thousands of other apps and suspended over 400 apps to ensure the information of their members is secured and will do a deeper dive into their uses. Facebook also details the amendment to many of their policies.

