The world is still whirling off of the last two battle rap events of the summer. And with the flashes of vets keeping these young pups on their toes, one can’t help but think about the long legacy of battle rap– and just how far it has come over the last 35 years.

Dating back to the 1970’s, the first battle raps took place in local gymnasiums. These jams offered a mutual ground where the various teenage gangs of New York City could come together and trade lyrical bars. The lyrical exchange was a peaceful alternative to gang warfare. Battle rap pioneer Busy Bee recalls, “We didn’t even call them battles back then. We called them MC and DJ Conventions, where people would come from all five boroughs and just do their thing. They would perform and the best performer of the night would win.” Busy boasts because for the most part, he always was a winner when the evenings were over, “There would be a flyer and that would attract people. But even if your name wasn’t on the flyer we welcomed you.” But that was until, he got slayed by a quiet giant. At one of these conventions, rap contests would change the way these “conventions” were perceived. Busy remembers this day in 1981, so well. Kool Moe Dee walked on the stage, took the mic and challenge the reigning champion to a “battle.” Busy was caught off guard, he wasn’t ready. As time went on, people were called to the table to spit. And spitting on your corner could be lucrative. People would bet on the best rapper and he or she could walk away with upwards of $100 bucks for 15 minutes worth a rhymes. After proving your skills on the streets, there was potential to step up to the microphone and earn a record deal. Some of your favorite emcees started as battlers: Roxanne Shanté, Meek Mills, KRS1, Cassidy, Rhapsody and Eminem. Shanté took her battling skills to wax by dissing UTFO, inspiring Salt ‘N Pepa (then The Show Stopper) to diss Doug E. Fresh and Slick Rick and then inspired a young cat like Nas to light up sucka emcees who came his way– you all do remember “Ether,” right? LL Cool J notoriously massacred Canibus on his joint, “4,3,2,1” (remix). But these efforts don’t really count as “battle rap,” do they? They are commercial. They made money. Like big money. Isn’t it true that once you make money, you can’t be a part of the culture? Up until recently, many believed that to be true. Many believe that only those who remained in the street manifestation of the artform, were eligible to push the battle rap culture forward. And to an certain extent they are right. Mainstream rappers didn’t value true emceeing over the glitz of Hollywood or a chance to get down with a major label. By turning their backs on their battle rap brethren many lost site of what was to construct and spit a real lyric. But there were organizations that kept this tradition going: Fight Club, Grindtime, Lionz Den. Rappers continued to practice and refine their skills like sharpened steel. These newfound pioneers, many from Harlem but the midwest and LA can claim legacy too, ultimately laid the foundation for what eventually became an industry of its own. As a result, a myriad of battle rap leagues came to exist throughout the country and abroad.

SMACK/URL is one league which has managed to rise above the crowd. Under the leadership of Troy “Smack White” Mitchell, former entertainment executive Eric Beasley and their silent partner, Cheeko, they have figured out a way to make money in this space.

In 2003, this collective started out in this space with their first recorded battle on SMACK DVD Vol. 3. Since then, they have evolved with the mood of the times and in 2009 transitioned their platform base to YouTube by rebranding as the Ultimate Rap League. On YouTube, they have amassed over 282 million total views, hosted at least 65 battles with an average of more than a million views and more than 800,000 subscribers.