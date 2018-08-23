Australian producer Ghosts In The Room earlier this month released the four-track joint EP with G-Unit’s Young Buck titled Until Death on Mudd Music. The short but sweet release builds on the single in which they teamed up with Future and Kerser titled “Total Concentration” which proved to be one of the biggest American – Australian hip-hop collaborations yet.

Although Until Death itself clocks in at only 13 minutes long, it is also blessed with a wealth of features from Australian rappers including Manaz Ill, Mitchos Da Menace, TKO, Fortay, Omac, Cortext as well as Alabama’s Rich Boy.

Ghosts In The Room himself is a Hip-Hop producer from Australia’s capital Canberra of Mudd Music who has been producing beats since the early 2000s and cites The Alchemist, RZA and Just Blaze as key musical influences. Ghosts In The Room has worked previously with Iron Solomon, Kool G Rap, Okwerdz, Havoc of Mobb Deep, Bishop Lamont, Big Pooh, Mistah F.A.B., Block McCloud of Army Of The Pharaohs, Ras Kass, Ruste Juxx, Shabaam Sahdeeqplus a stack of talented locals over the last few years. Stay tuned for more from GITR soon.

Stream the EP in full here.