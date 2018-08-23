Black Girls Rock 2018 is set to hit BET at the top of September and will feature Janet Jackson as she will receive the Rock Star award.

Janet Jackson is coming off the release of the tv debut of her new single “Made For Now,” along with honors of the BMI Icon Award in July, the Impact Award at the Radio Disney Awards and another Icon honor at the Billboard Music Awards.

Mary J. Blige is also set to be honored at this year’s show with the “Star Power” award, Lena Waithe with the “Shot Caller” award, Naomi Campbell with the “Black Girl Magic” award, Judith Jamison with the “Living Legend” award and Tarana Burke as the “Community Change Agen”t award recipient.

The host for this year’s show will be Queen Latifah. The show will air on tv on September 9 but will be recorded this Sunday, August 26 in New Jersey.