The storied career of Manu Ginobili could be coming to a close. ESPN reports the sure-fire Hall of Famer is considering retirement and will meet with Gregg Popovich in the forthcoming days. Ginobili is the last remaining Spur from their dynasty teams that dominated the NBA from 2000 to 2013.

Manu is now 41-years-old and working out but is undecided on his future. Coach Pop is currently traveling back to Texas to meet with the Euro swingman but will provide him a comfortable amount of time to make his decision regarding his future.

The departure of Manu would follow his longtime backcourt mate Tony Parker who is now a Charlotte Hornet and disgruntled star Kawhi Leonard who was shipped to the Toronto Raptors, with Danny Green, earlier this season.

This past year Manu chipped in 8.9 points per game, which included timely buckets in many of their wins throughout the season. For his career, he averages 13.3 points over 16 seasons.