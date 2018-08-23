When DJ Ron G hopped on the set, no one was doing what he was doing. A true legend, his contribution to even the way that we consume music is monumental. Think this is hyperbole? Who do you think introduced the unique deejaying tool of “blending” to the world way back in 1991? He did. “Blending” was when one would combined smoothed out R&B vocals to the street savvy Hip-Hop tracks popping in the clubs or on your personal boombox. His mastering of this skill gave way to mixtapes that continue to provide the soundtrack to Hip-Hop & Soul music lovers everywhere.

His new mixtape, Live It, dropped this week and the streets are all the way bubbling about his line-up.

  1. Nicki Minaj feat. Eminem & Labrinth
  2. Drake
  3. Redman
  4. Lou Armstrong
  5. Lox
  6. NORE feat. Wyclef & Jadakiss
  7. Fred The Godson feat. Rick Ross & Sincere
  8. King Combs feat. Chris Brown
  9. Young Trev
  10. Jacquees feat. Chris Brown
  11. Dooley KP
  12. Ella Mai
  13. Illtown Sluggaz feat. Leah Janae
  14. DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Chance & Quavo
  15. Fat Joe & Dre feat. Chris Brown
  16. 50 Cent, Don Q feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Murda Beatz
  17. 2 Chainz feat. Drake & Quavo
  18. Future
  19. Catalyst B
  20. Lil Pump
  21. Boirazzta Primo
  22. Young Thug
  23. Rich The Kid feat. Gucci Mane, YG & 2 Chainz
  24. Fabpz The Freelancer
  25. Lil Wayne
  26. Gucci Mane feat. Lil Pump
  27. Iggy Azalea feat. Tyga
  28. Tory Lanez feat. Moneybagg Yo
  29. Mobb Deep feat. Melissa J
  30. Ghostface Killah feat. Snoop Dogg &  E40
  31. Travis Scott feat. Drake
  32. Quavo

