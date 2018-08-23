When DJ Ron G hopped on the set, no one was doing what he was doing. A true legend, his contribution to even the way that we consume music is monumental. Think this is hyperbole? Who do you think introduced the unique deejaying tool of “blending” to the world way back in 1991? He did. “Blending” was when one would combined smoothed out R&B vocals to the street savvy Hip-Hop tracks popping in the clubs or on your personal boombox. His mastering of this skill gave way to mixtapes that continue to provide the soundtrack to Hip-Hop & Soul music lovers everywhere.

His new mixtape, Live It, dropped this week and the streets are all the way bubbling about his line-up.

Nicki Minaj feat. Eminem & Labrinth Drake Redman Lou Armstrong Lox NORE feat. Wyclef & Jadakiss Fred The Godson feat. Rick Ross & Sincere King Combs feat. Chris Brown Young Trev Jacquees feat. Chris Brown Dooley KP Ella Mai Illtown Sluggaz feat. Leah Janae DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Chance & Quavo Fat Joe & Dre feat. Chris Brown 50 Cent, Don Q feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Murda Beatz 2 Chainz feat. Drake & Quavo Future Catalyst B Lil Pump Boirazzta Primo Young Thug Rich The Kid feat. Gucci Mane, YG & 2 Chainz Fabpz The Freelancer Lil Wayne Gucci Mane feat. Lil Pump Iggy Azalea feat. Tyga Tory Lanez feat. Moneybagg Yo Mobb Deep feat. Melissa J Ghostface Killah feat. Snoop Dogg & E40 Travis Scott feat. Drake Quavo

Available Here!

Tune into our exclusive, “Up At The Source” w/ Ron G.