LeBron’s first season in Los Angeles and Kawhi‘s first in the 6ix will have new rules to play under on the court. ESPN reports the NBA’s board of governors are soon to pass new rules for the 2018-19 season.

The rules changes for the league will include resetting the shot clock to 14 seconds after an offensive rebound. The current rule resets the shot clock to a full 24 seconds. The rule adjustment had a trial period in the G-League and the Summer League, among other areas of the sport.

There will also be an edit to the clear-path foul rule, which will now not require the offensive play to start in the backcourt for the foul to be called.

Lastly, the “hostile act” rule will adjust to not be only between player to player, but also to include player to referee, coach, and fan interactions.

The 2018-19 NBA Season will kick off on Tuesday, October 18, 2018, with the Philadelphia 76ers visiting the Boston Celtics, followed by the Oklahoma City Thunder looking to crash the Golden State Warriors ring ceremony in Oakland. Both games will be on TNT.