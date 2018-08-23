We’re all about mixing things up when it comes to fashion, but freelance graphic designer Nick Texeira may have just taken things to the next level with his set of rap-infused soccer jersey mashups.

The designs are pretty fly and innovative, pairing soccer clubs like Nike LAFC with some of today’s most popular rap LPS, like Young Thug’s latest release Slime Language. Others include Post Malone, A$AP Rocky, Migos, and an adidas Toronto FC x Drake kit themed around the Canadian-bred MC’s massively successful album Scorpion. The jerseys also incorporate a few high fashion details as well, mainly with the use of Gucci and Burberry monogram print to give it an extra touch of estilo. Now, if only there was a Reasonable Doubt version…

Check out more of Nick Texeira’s work over on his Instagram, and let us (and him!) know which rap albums you’d like to see as a soccer jersey.



Images: @nicktexeira