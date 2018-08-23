In the last few days, Nicki Minaj has been in the news more for the wild things she has said opposed to her recently released album. One thing that did hit the news this morning was the announcement of the postponement of her tour, a report that some outlets shared as canceled on the North American side. Nicki shared her feelings on the matter on Instagram by screenshotting a Billboard tweet and telling the Barbz to track down the writer.

“You are now in the running for #CockSuckaOfTheDay award on #QueenRadio this Thursday,” Nicki typed. “Barbz get me the name of this writer then hit them & tell them this is one black woman they will not bully into a corner by FRAUDULENT SHAMING TACTICS.”

Nicki would go on to make clear that she hasn’t canceled her tour and more. Check out the full Instagram post from Nicki below.