In the last few days, Nicki Minaj has been in the news more for the wild things she has said opposed to her recently released album. One thing that did hit the news this morning was the announcement of the postponement of her tour, a report that some outlets shared as canceled on the North American side. Nicki shared her feelings on the matter on Instagram by screenshotting a Billboard tweet and telling the Barbz to track down the writer.
“You are now in the running for #CockSuckaOfTheDay award on #QueenRadio this Thursday,” Nicki typed. “Barbz get me the name of this writer then hit them & tell them this is one black woman they will not bully into a corner by FRAUDULENT SHAMING TACTICS.”
Nicki would go on to make clear that she hasn’t canceled her tour and more. Check out the full Instagram post from Nicki below.
You are now in the running for #CockSuckaOfTheDay award on #QueenRadio this Thursday. Barbz get me the name of this writer then hit them & tell them this is one black woman they will not bully into a corner by FRAUDULENT SHAMING TACTICS. So to clarify; because I realize common sense is far from common… I haven’t CANCELLED anything. I reversed the order of the US & EUROPEAN LEGS of my tour. This is for obvious reasons to anyone with a brain. My album was originally going to drop in June which would’ve given me 3 months of tour rehearsal. However, I was still writing & recording up to last week. We are all grown right? We can all do math right? Or will they just pretend to not have basic sense so that they can board the Nicki Hate train & get some clicks? I can’t rehearse 4 WEEKS for a tour I originally planned on rehearsing 3 months for. I give my fans QUALITY. I write & co produce my own music. Therefore, I can’t rehearse while I’m WRITING & RECORDING my album. My true fans understand & know that I will deliver an extraordinary US TOUR which begins in MAY just like I delivered an extraordinary album entitled #Queen. My European fans get the SAME EXACT DATES they’ve always had. Australian fans SAME EXACT DATES they had. Cancelled what? Where? The narrative they are trying to create is disgusting. But I must say, I’m enjoying this. I love bringing some excitement to this shit. I love having the balls others only dream about. Wait, who’s been dreaming about balls? 🙈 There’s another publication I’m giving CSOTD award to. I won’t tell you who. It’s a surprise 😜 Shout out to my fans around the world. I love you guys so much for holding me down. I’m working on a M&G experience for the tour & will update you ASAP.