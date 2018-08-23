Most people define themselves as having either a fiery personality or one that’s cool as ice, and the latest Nike Air 180 release celebrates both by offering two special edition colorways that let you make the decision for yourself.

The set of kicks in the “Fire and Ice” pack seen here is actually inspired by the original campaign around the silhouette when it first launched back in 1991. With the “Ice” iteration, a combination of blue hues are dispersed throughout, from a light turquoise upper to ocean blue accents on the heel. For the “Fire,” red, orange and hints of pink blend perfectly on top of the black upper. The real kicker though is in the details, like the ice block character on the tongue of the “Ice” and a flame cartoon motif on the tongue of the “Fire.” Both incorporate a thermometer emblem on the heel, and as you might expect each thermostat is set to the temp of its respective silhouette.

Embrace the heat or keep it chill by picking up either option (or both!) in the Nike Air 180 “Fire And Ice” Pack right now at overseas retailers, including 43einhalb, for €139.95 (approx. $162 USD).