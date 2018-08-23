When it comes to competition, no two cities compete more than New York and Los Angeles. From sports and style, to the East Coast/West Coast beef of the ’90s that claimed the lives of two rap legends, the back-and-forth has been going on for some time now. Thankfully, this time around the battle is all in jest, with Nike incorporating the “Tale of Two Cities” into the design of one of its most popular silhouettes.

With the Air Max 95 standing in as the sneaker of choice, the “LA vs. NYC” colorway literally gives us the best of both worlds. The left shoe is all LA — the design utilizes a Lakers-inspired yellow and purple color theme over a black base. Meanwhile, the right shoe offers up a Knicks-themed hue that opts for orange and royal blue accents. The colors are used sparingly to compliment the black upper to properly show off the premium leather, mesh, and nubuck upper. If you live a pretty bicoastal lifestyle, we think this might be the perfect shoe to style out in.

No word on when the Nike Air Max 95 “LA vs. NYC” is expected to drop, but check out a few more pics of the mashup in the meantime while you wait for more info on this fire drop: