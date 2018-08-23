Road To SOURCE360 Contest: Win Tickets to See Wild ‘N Out Live

Road To SOURCE360 Contest: Win Tickets to See Wild ‘N Out Live

The Road To SOURCE360 just got a little more interesting for fans with an exciting ticket giveaway to the hottest show of the summer.

Win VIP tickets to see Nick Cannon and the Wild ‘N Out Tour in a city near you.

It’s simple. Follow us on our social media platforms (IG, Twitter or FB) at @thesource or @source_360, go to our website thesource.com and email us your favorite Wild ‘N Out cast member to: [email protected].

We’ll pick a winner at random by 8/27, and they’ll receive one pair of VIP tickets to the winner’s choice city (transportation and lodging not included).

NICK CANNON PRESENTS: WILD ‘N OUT LIVE DATES ARE AS FOLLOWS:

Sept. 6th Schottenstein Center Columbus, OH

Sept. 7th Royal Farms Arena (formerly Baltimore Arena) Baltimore, MD

Sept. 8th Greensboro Coliseum Complex Greensboro, NC

Sept. 9th Colonial Life Arena Columbia, SC

Sept. 14th AmericanAirlines Arena Miami, FL

Sept. 15th Amway Center Orlando, FL

Sept. 16th Amalie Arena Tampa, FL

Sept. 21st Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA

Sept. 22nd FedExForum Memphis, TN

Sept. 30th Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA

Oct. 5th Moda Center Portland, OR

Oct. 6th Oracle Arena Oakland, CA

Nov. 2nd Enterprise Center St Louis, MO

Nov. 3rd Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego State University San Diego, CA