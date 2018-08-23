Since June of 2017, SZA has released her platinum album Ctrl. This creation is perfect from beginning to end. The “Love Galore” singer has found out that she has racked up 2.3 billion streams plus. She wrote on Instagram with her neon green hair “I love my family, and I love you all for pressing play at any time. Thank you for this journey.”

Do you all remember that she was quitting music after struggling with her personal life issues? Well, hopefully, she won’t turn back on her music because of her amazing turnaround. She recently was nominated for five Grammy’s. She is still is surprised that her album is constantly getting streams so to show our appreciation to the “Broken Clocks” singer by downloading and listening to her album.