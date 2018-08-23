Tekashi 6ix9ine has a load of legal issues currently but he is looking to lighten them by working with prosecutors in Houston. The “FEFE” rapper was in Texas for court and according to The Blast, his attorney is attempting to have the case dropped.

Charges in Houston were filed against 6ix9ine after he was accused of choking a man in a mall back on January 6. He was apprehended on the charge when he returned to New York City from Europe near the top of the summer.

The Blast reports also show 6ix9ine didn’t let his appearance in court stop him from his superstar lifestyle. The rapper was in Miami the night before, performed, stopped for some chicken and then hit court in H-Town. All of the images show the Brooklyn rapper wearing the same outfit.

You can peep the bite of chicken below. Hopefully, the case works out for the rapper.