For some designers, certain collabs mean so much more than the clout that it may bring. For KITH founder Ronnie Fieg, that special partnership is with the iconic lifestyle brand that is Tommy Hilfiger, and he’s making his dreams come true this season with a FW18 capsule alongside the legendary clothier.

Debuting as the newest KITH collab, the ’90s-inspired range of gear gets input from both Fieg and the man that carries the namesake brand we’ve known and loved since the days of 1997 Aaliyah ads and Naughty By Nature’s Treach serenading Kate Moss down the runway. Hilfiger’s “Americana” aesthetic is still in place, updated only slightly with Ronnie’s niche for the current streetwear steez. From apparel to sneakers, and even a boot for fall, this is one set that we’re not only ready to rock, but ultimately proud of the Queens-bred designer for making his dreams come true. Salute, Fieg!

Expect the Tommy Hilfiger x KITH release to arrive soon, but take a look at the initial preview below: