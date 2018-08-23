So Rick Ross and G Herbo have done it, so why shouldn’t Young Thug do it? The Slime Language rapper has launched his own liquor with Luc Belaire. In an interview with Vogue, Thug stated that he feels everyone was drinking a brand who doesn’t care or support us. He wants to change that by talking with the CEO of Luc Belair to make something happen. It has been talked about for years but just finally come about. The brand has made an imprint in Hip-Hop culture since Rozay was brought on as the first brand ambassador for the brand.

The brand is supposed to be sold in a crystal bottle with different wine blends such as grapes and many more sweet tasting. There is also a commercial that was released that features Rick Ross and Dj Khaled. In the commercial, it shows DJ Khaled trying to pick between the two bottles along with Rick Ross can’t choose between the two as well by a barber is snipping his beard. So Rozay calls on Thugger to decide which one he should pick, Thugger is in the lab whipping up and chooses the Luxe Rose gold bottle. Peep the commercial below and see for yourself.