We all love the ’90s, which is probably why the influential decade still holds precedent amongst so many in the fashion world. As streetwear label 40s & Shorties preps for Fall 2018, of course the swaggiest era of them all would stand in as prime inspo behind the collection overall.

Pieces like the faded graphic tees, bold-branded tracksuits, and color-blocked rugby shirts are just some of the key selections that bring the theme altogether. Other standouts include the embroidered offerings, popping up on the hoodies and joggers, and an assorted set of sock options with gaudy designs and “FNS” detailing to match the other pieces where the branding is incorporated. Unfortunately, Walkman and three-way pager not included.

Pick up the 40s & Shorties FW18 set right now in the brand’s web store. Scan through the lookbook below to see the full set:



Gabriel Medina/40s & Shorties