Run the Jewels, Hannibal Burress and T-Pain to Headline First ‘Adult Swim Festival’

This October Adult Swim will take over the Los Angeles area with the inaugural Adult Swim Festival. The showcase will bring together music, comedy and more and is headlined by Run the Jewels, Hannibal Burress, and T-Pain.

The festival will run from October 5-7 at Row DTLA. Additional artists scheduled to perform on the music front include IDK, Kamiayah, Big Freedia Thundercat, and more. While Joe Pera, Nicholas Rutherford and more will bring the funny.

Check out the full lineup below and cop your tickets.