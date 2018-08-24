Melbourne-based producer Royalz has recently released his debut album Live 95 on local imprint GRHYME Productions. The impressive debut features the likes of Conway aka Conway The Machine of Shady Records / Interscope and Roc Marci aka Roc Marciano over a stacked 12-tracks will no fillers. A hip-hop purist at heart, Live 95 is the capstone project so far in a career spanning almost 15 years and a dozen or so various releases of sorts since his Sinergy Crew days. Steadily honing and building his craft, this release promises to help elevate Royalz to the next level that his production now commands.

The quality release is interesting in the sense that it combines two top quality feature verses from American emcees currently at the top of their game with a mixture of verses from well established Australian emcees including Kings Konekted, Tornts, Dialect, Hau, One Sixth, DownPat, Bigfoot of Hired Goons, Angus Younga plus New Yorks’ SmooVth.

Royalz over recent years has been highly prolific on the remix, churning out an impressive catalog of high-quality remixes from the likes of Hau, Delta, Trem, Bias B, Vents, Brad Strut and his trio of Man vs Maschine releases. It will be interesting to see where Royalz goes next, but for now, he joins a growing list of Australian producers making their significant mark on hip-hop beyond their home country currently which includes the likes of M-Phazes, Kronic, Ghosts In The Room, Katalyst and Discourse.