A couple weeks ago Azealia Banks lashed out at Nick Cannon and the cast of Wild N Out, stating her experience on the show was degrading and specifically called DC Young Fly’s jokes “Anti-Black.” The joke that flew is now available to view ahead of the show airing Friday (Aug 24).

The clip shows a game being played called “So Petty” a Banks-inspired twist to “So Fly.” As the captain of the black squad, Banks team took the first shot at Nick Cannon. Young Fly responded with:

“My boy Nick Cannon is So Petty, he couldn’t get Cardi B so he got Azealia ugly ass”

Banks interrupted the show to state it was “Anti-Black” and not funny. Nick Cannon urged her to respond.

After Banks, per usual, turned to social media, which Cannon responded with “Don’t you hate when you create your own storms but forget your umbrella???”

Nick’s highly successful Wild N Out made a return last week with a hilarious episode featuring Chance the Rapper and will bring Ludacris in a separate episode tonight (Aug 24) as well. If you can’t get enough of the laughs you can also catch him live as he tours the nation with the cast of the show.