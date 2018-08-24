Jay Z and Beyoncé have been on their hustle with their On The Run II tour and it’s definitely paying off.

According to Billboard, the Carters have grossed more than $150 million in less than 50 stops. Their placement is fueled by recent engagements in Minneapolis, Detroit, and two sold-out shows for 86,000 fans at Chicago’s Soldier Field, which totaled $21.2 million in grosses. With the addition of these four dates, Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s co-headline trek exceeds $150 million grossed, rising to a total of $150.7 million. Across 29 shows in Europe and the U.S., total attendance has reached 1.4 million. There are 19 dates left to report to Boxscore before the tour closes on Oct. 4 at Seattle’s CenturyLink Field.

With six weeks of dates still scheduled, the publication reports that the dynamic duo could close out the tour grossing a whopping $250 million, surpassing the original On the Run tour by more than $140 million.

As if their tour grossing ability wasn’t enough, Beyoncé also showcased her ability to defy gravity during her show in Nashville, Tennesee after masterfully avoiding a tumble onstage.

The feat captured by a fan shows the mother of three slaying not only fans but also the stairs as she gracefully avoids the mishap without missing a beat.

Check out remaining dates for the On the Run II tour below.

AUG. 25, 2018 ATLANTA, GA MERCEDES BENZ STADIUM

AUG. 26, 2018 ATLANTA, GA MERCEDES BENZ STADIUM

AUG. 29, 2018 ORLANDO, FL CAMPING WORLD STADIUM

AUG. 31, 2018 MIAMI, FL HARD ROCK STADIUM

SEPT. 11, 2018 ARLINGTON, TX AT&T STADIUM

SEPT. 13, 2018 NEW ORLEANS, LA MERCEDES-BENZ SUPERDOME

SEPT. 15, 2018 HOUSTON, TX NRG STADIUM

SEPT. 16, 2018 HOUSTON, TX NRG STADIUM

SEPT. 19, 2018 PHOENIX, AZ UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX STADIUM

SEPT. 22, 2018 LOS ANGELES, CA ROSE BOWL

SEPT. 23, 2018 LOS ANGELES, CA ROSE BOWL

SEPT. 27, 2018 SAN DIEGO, CA SDCCU STADIUM

SEPT. 29, 2018 SANTA CLARA, CA LEVI’S STADIUM

OCT. 2, 2018 VANCOUVER, BC BC PLACE

OCT. 4, 2018 SEATTLE, WA CENTURYLINK FIELD