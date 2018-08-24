Kobe Bryant playing in the Big 3 is becoming quite the saga. The most recent report of the Black Mamba lacing up his kicks for a summer run was denied, but Jeff Kwatinetz, Ice Cube’s business partner doubles down on his belief that 24 will be on the court in 2019.

TMZ caught up with Kwatinetz and questioned him about the denial of Bryant’s involvement and he responded, “There’s no mix-up. Someone who’s a good source, who I’m not gonna reveal, says he’s gonna play.

“Every year we have guys who say they’re not gonna play who end up playing and every year we have guys who say they’re gonna play and we never hear from them again. I don’t know that he’s not coming. I’ll know in February. I think that’s the truth,” he added.

Kobe Bryant turned 40 years of age yesterday (Aug. 23) and many believe that he is something left in the tank. So much so, there were calls for the Mamba to be the wingman for King James and the new Lake Show.

The championship for this season goes down Friday (Aug 24) and will see Power, led by Corey Maggette and Big Baby Davis take on 3’s Company, Andre Emmett, Drew Gooden and maybe Baron Davis if the injury doesn’t hold him back.

If you need a confirmation prize to Kobe possibly not making the Big 3 jump, Jason Terry will be there next year.