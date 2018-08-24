Da Brat is currently filing Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which would take care of monetary issues, however, the filing may lead her to contempt of court due to not paying the court order to the woman she assaulted with a bottle in a nightclub.

The Blast received new documents stating Da Brat wants an injunction against Shayla Stevens, the woman hit in 2007, from the collection on the $6.4 million that is owed to her.

The bankruptcy filing from Da Brat was placed against debt of $7 million. Her team also provided the legal team of Stevens with an alert of the bankruptcy. The legal team for Stevens is opposing the filing and request that she show in court and hand over evidence of the finances. They also request for Da Brat to be held in contempt for missing a previous hearing.

Da Brat states her current assets equal nearly $109,000, while bringing in just over $9,000 per month.