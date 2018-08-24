Drake has his sights set on global dominance. His brand is synonymous with excellence. I could be only a matter of time before he adds NBA owner to his growing portfolio.

Drake has been around for a while and is a huge fan of the NBA as a whole, not just the Raptors. Recently, the Canadian-born rapper posted a photo of himself in front of the Raptors logo with the caption, ‘future owner.’

future owner A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Aug 23, 2018 at 2:45pm PDT

This comes as no surprise as he’s an active figure in the Toronto community and is already a figure among Raptors players. Seeing Drake as an NBA owner isn’t as crazy as it sounds. If the current owner ever wants to sell, they wouldn’t have to look to fare to a potential buyer.