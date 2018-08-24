JJ Redick spent four seasons with a Los Angeles Clippers team that once looked like it was poised to contend for NBA championships, but to say things never worked out would be an understatement. According to the veteran sharpshooter, immaturity was one of the biggest reasons for that.

Redick was a guest on the “Pardon My Take” podcast recently, and he was asked about the well-documented issues the Clippers had during his time there. He indicated there was some adolescent-style drama going on behind the scenes, though he had a different way of describing it.

“It was weird because separately everybody was really cool with each other, off the court everybody sort of got along. And then, there was just so much pettiness, it was just pettiness,” Redick said, as transcribed by Dane Carbaugh of NBC Sports. “It’s weird to think what we had the potential to accomplish and what ultimately derailed that was pettiness. Like, Donald Trump-level pettiness.”

Redick didn’t expound on the details of said pettiness, but it is one of the reasons why putting together All-Star rosters is such a dangerous proposition, as egos often clash and could become problematic in a matter of days.