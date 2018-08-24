Joell Ortiz and Apollo Brown will be joining forces for a new album and give a taste of what is to come with their new single “Decisions.”

The New York rapper – Detroit producer combination will release an album titled Mona Lisa. “Decisions” details a time in Joell’s life where he wanted to be a rapper and was trying to find his way to the career that he has enjoyed to today.

“’Decisions’ is a song I wrote that talks about and details an actual period in my life. It was during this time that I was consumed by the streets, but fascinated with the idea of being a rapper” Joell Ortiz commented to Billboard. “I was dealing with certainty and uncertainty. I had one foot in the booth and one foot on the corner. The corner fed my family, but the booth fed my soul. As you all know, I ended up leaving the hustle alone and pursuing a music career. It all worked out. Thank God! But this song best describes exactly how I felt during that time and shows you just how much of a battle it actually was to come to what I know now as the right decision.

“This album IS art overdue. In my ears, this is what the painting Mona Lisa sounds like” Apollo Brown added. “The music is straight forward. That’s all I ask for when I’m the listener, so that’s all I give when I’m the creator. No bullshit.”

The album will also bring in former Slaughterhouse member Royce Da 5’9″ for a feature. Check out “Decisions” below and be on the lookout for the album when its available in October.