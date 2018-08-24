Kobe Bryant Thinks the Lakers are Built to Compete with the Warriors

The Los Angeles Lakers offseason kicked off with a bang when they landed LeBron James and then head scratches followed with the acquisitions of Lance Stephenson, JaVale McGee, and Rajon Rondo. During a visit to Extra, Kobe Bryant is confident in the team being built for the upcoming season.

“I think they’re building the team smartly. They’re building strong, physical players that play the game with pace and are basketball players. What I mean by that is, they don’t have players that are one-dimensional,” Kobe said.

Kobe also noted that the players are able to shoot, ball handle and defend, all components that are necessary to be successful in the season and playoffs.

“When you’re building a team with that kind of versatility and physicality, that’s something that can challenge Golden State. Cause you can’t beat Golden State by playing Golden State style,” he added.

Outside the NBA, people keep bringing up the Black Mamba going to the Big 3. There is no confirmation that it will occur yet.

While with Mario Lopez on Extra, Kobe detailed some information on his upcoming project, The Punies, and his thoughts toward his daughter dating.

