KRS-1 is undoubtedly one of the best to ever touch the mic. Along with dropping The World Is MIND album last year, Mr. Kris Parker linked up with past cohort Hakim Green on Green’s Live Fro mThe Streets project, so there’s no doubt that after three decades in the game, The Teacha is still working.

In a recent Twitter post, the BDP co-founder announced that he and production legend Dr. Dre are in the studio together and they’re not just in there taking pictures.

Yo, I was in the studio last night with Dre and Tuffy checking out some dope beats. New KRS-One Coming Soon! Shout out to Anderson Paak pic.twitter.com/rz7iBGCloc — KRS-One (@IAmKRSOne) August 16, 2018

hile the N.W.A. founder has been hard at work on an LL Cool J album, many hope that the KRS music has a chance to reach the public unlike the Rakim/Dr. Dre collabo album Oh My God, which was shelved due to creative differences.