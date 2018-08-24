For the Season 2 premiere of Kevin Hart’s YouTube series Cold As Balls on the LOL Network, he had Lamar Odom as his special guest in this episode’s ice bath. It’s been close to three years since mainstream media has heard from Odom directly so this interview revealed a lot of information that fans have been waiting to hear directly from the source.

In the interview, Odom admits that Los Angeles was not the influence of his behavior and addiction. He explains, “Anxiety has always been real bad for me, which is crazy because I made a living playing in front of 20,000 people.” In addition, Odom has a book being released letting readers know they can overcome anything in regards to life’s problems and addiction.

It was public news that Odom fell into a coma back in 2015, but what fans did not know is that Odom suffered 12 strokes and 6 heart attacks while in that coma. He expressed, “All my doctors that see me say I’m a walking miracle.”

Watch the full ‘Cold As Balls’ interview below.