LeBron James offered some praises towards Texas Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke after he showed his support and understanding for NFL players that kneel during the anthem.

James saluted O’Rourke for his “candid, thoughtful words” who drove home a point, even in a historically conservative state like Texas.

The Texas Democrat delivers a powerful and poignant message to a crowd in regards to whether kneeling players are disrespectful to our troops and the flag. Several astute arguments and explanations are given as O’Rourke liken the actions of kneeling players to key figures during the Civil Rights Movement. His argument is multilayered, but the driving force of his speech comes down to the definition of “The American Way” and how protesting is as American as apple pie.

A Must Watch!!! 🙏🏾💪🏾💯‼️ Salute @BetoORourke for the candid thoughtful words! https://t.co/E1YrbqGciZ — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 23, 2018

James has been more outspoken than ever on his support for political candidates in the latter stretch of his career, denouncing President Donald Trump for his actions, and recently taking matters into his own hands by building a school in his native Akron, Ohio.

Not everyone is a fan of O’Rourke ‘s views. The person whom O’ Rourke is trying to unseat in November, Senator Ted Cruz responded to the O’Rourke video on Thursday, tweeting: “Most Texans stand for the flag, but Hollywood liberals are so excited that Beto is siding with NFL players protesting the national anthem that Kevin Bacon just retweeted it. That means all of us can now win Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon!”

Most Texans stand for the flag, but Hollywood liberals are so excited that Beto is siding with NFL players protesting the national anthem that Kevin Bacon just retweeted it. That means all of us us can now win Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon! https://t.co/8oWpL1AuyF — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 23, 2018

No telling how all of this will play out but clearly sides are being drawn.