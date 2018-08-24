Fans of rap sensation Lil Yachty were more than amped when the Teenage Emotions MC announced he’d be selling all his rarest gear — items from Supreme being the main attraction — for the public to cop. So, who else would be better to help you sell your grails other than, well, Grailed?

In addition to the Supreme pieces, Yachty also has some super exclusive Raf Simons, Saint Laurent, Gucci, Margiela x Converse and Gosha heat that he’s willing to come up off. Also, being that he is one of the most sought-after rappers out of the new generation — he’s been rocking with Target, Nautica, Sprite and Reebok for those that want to hate on that statement — being able to shop through his literal closet is an opportunity we don’t think you want to miss out on. How much do you guys think that Bart chain is running for, though?

The Lil Yachty x Grailed sale will officially go live on Monday (August 27) at 2PM EST in the brand’s online store. Happy hunting, everyone!