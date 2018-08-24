NJ Man Sentenced To 50 Years After Celebrating On Facebook For Killing Man With His Pregnant GF

A 21 Year old Jersey City man who posted celebratory posts on Facebook after “executing” a man who was in the car with his pregnant girlfriend was sentenced to 50 years in prison yesterday.

“This, Mr, Mixson, was nothing short of a planned out execution”,

said Hudson County Superior Court Judge John Young. Deshawn Mixson was convicted in May of gunning down 19 yar old Dajour Riley in March of 2017.

Judge Young mentioned the overwhelming evidence against Mixson, his lack of remorse, the need to deter him from future crimes, his extensive criminal record, the senseless nature of the killing and the Facebook posts.

Mixson will be in his 60s before he is even eligible for parole.