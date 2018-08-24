You guys think Paul George is a Curren$y fan? Well, by the looks of the Oklahoma City Thunder star’s latest Nike PG 2.5 colorway, it wouldn’t be so far-fetched to assume he’s down with the #JetLife movement.

The fighter jet-themed iteration of Geroge’s popular sneaker model primarily utilizes a steel grey on the mesh upper, complimented further with mint green accents on the eyelets, insole branding and etchings on the sole. Light grey speckles also appear throughout the crisp white midsole, giving the shoe an extra touch of design detail on an otherwise muted-out colorway. Whether or not PG has listened to the entire Pilot Talk series is still up for question, but these are dope nonetheless.

Check for the fighter jet-inspired Nike PG 2.5 by Paul George to arrive at Nike Hoops stockists and the official Swoosh web store in the coming weeks, retailing for $110 USD. More pics below: