Lauryn Hill’s landmark album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, officially turns twenty years old this week. The album’s original release date was August 25, 1998. The Miseducation was the only solo studio album released by the legendary singer and will be touring throughout the Fall. To celebrate, Spotify corrals artists and fans to express their love for Ms. Hill and more.

In a series titled Dear Ms. Hill, Spotify created a microsite for fans and fellow artists to express their appreciation for her work. Letters have already been submitted from H.E.R., Kelly Rowland, and Rapsody.

In addition to Dear Ms. Hill, Spotify will take the messages and make them into physical form for a 2-day installation that will soon come. Scheduled for November 2018 is a special edition of the Dissect Mini-Series, which will create a five episode mini-series that will examine the content of The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

A trailer for the series is available here. Also, be sure to press play on The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill and enjoy the classic body of work this weekend.