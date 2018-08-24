T-Pain is currently releasing his entire stash of records to start fresh but he also will be taking his talents to television. Fuse will bring T-Pain to their network with a new tv show titled T-Pain’s School of Business.

The show will follow Pain through his exploration of start-up companies that will have an impact on the future and the entrepreneurs who will be behind them. Companies will range from weed startups to digital instruments and Pain will be on hand to talk with their creators an get the backstory of what provided the inspiration for their current success.

The Hip-Hop hitmaker will also learn about how the businesses function and gain insight to help viewers with their own ambitions.

T-Pain’s School of Business will premiere on October 16 at 11:00 pm ET/PT.