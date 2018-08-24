Earlier this week The Source reported on Tay-K being moved to solitary confinement after adding on to his long list of charges due to having a cell phone in prison. It won’t be getting lighter for the Texas rapper as 22-year-old Ariana Bharrat will testify against the rapper and two other co-defendants.

The Star-Telegram reports Bharrat was an accomplice in crimes committed by Tay-K and will sidestep capital murder charges and will be instead guilty of aggravated robbery. The change in charges still carries a hefty sentence of 25 years. Bharrat’s testimony will follow the same mold of Megan Holt, who is also involved in the case, but will get five years less.

All the trouble for Tay-K and the crew of co-defendants is from the murder of Ethan Walker in July 2016 during a home invasion.

It doesn’t look like Tay-K will see freedom anytime soon.