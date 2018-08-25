Ice Cube recently sat down with the Breakfast Club and talked all things BIG3 Championship, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and more with DJ Envy, Angela Yee and Charlamagne Tha God on Power 105.1 FM / Revolt TV.

Over the course of the fast-paced 23-minute interview, Ice Cube talks all things on the BIG3’s drug use policy, attracting former ballplayers straight into the BIG3, future plans of expansion for the competition, LeBron coming to LA, the Lakers future prospects, gang life on the West Coast, upcoming music and film projects (including the next Friday instalment) and much more.

The BIG3 basketball league has proven a huge success since it was co-founded by Ice Cube early last year and predominately features former NBA players in a 3-on-3 modified format broadcast on Fox Sports 1. Adidas joined forces with the BIG3 league earlier this year, elevating the platform to a further, deeper entrenched professional sports level. Check the interview below and highlights from the championship game of Season 2 between “3’s Company” and the eventual victorious “Power” in a close, physical encounter at the Barclays Canter in Brooklyn.