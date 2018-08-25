Senator John McCain has died at the age of 81 after a 13-month battle with brain cancer. McCain was heralded as a war hero after being held captive during the Vietnam War and a leader in the Republican Party over the years.

John McCain was diagnosed with glioblastoma in 2017 and discontinued his treatment this past week. Throughout his treatment for cancer, McCain continued to serve the country on the Senate and most notably voted in favor of the Affordable Care Act that was the work of his 2008 Presidential Election opponent Barack Obama.

2008 was not the only attempt at the presidency for Senator McCain, also making an attempt in 2000. McCain was held captive for five years in Vietnam. During his tenure in the military, he was a Naval pilot.

President Obama issued a statement on twitter sharing: “Few of us have been tested thew ay John once was, or required to show the kind of courage that he did. But all of us can aspire to the courage to put the greater good above our own. At John’s best, he showed us what that means.”

Our statement on the passing of Senator John McCain: pic.twitter.com/3GBjNYxoj5 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 26, 2018

Current President and political opponent Donald Trump also issued a statement on Twitter:

My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2018

Condolences to the family of Senator John McCain.