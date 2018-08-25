This year Travis Scott has made a good case for why he could be the next style icon of this generation. While Nicki Minaj may be a little salty that selling his Astroworld merchandise has helped catapult him to the most recent No.1 album on the charts, the Jordan Brand seems to believe in his image. Maybe this is why he continues to get new Jordan products before they hit the market.

In the latest reveal of Jordans and things you don’t have, Travis was in Paris to perform at Cabaret Vert Festival. While on stage he was wearing an unreleased Paris Saint Germain Jordan basketball jersey. Keep in mind the Jordan Brand and PSG teamed up earlier this year for a collaborative PSG themed Jordan V sneaker which is an ode to the Paris Saint-Germain soccer team.

No word on a public release as of yet but industry rumors indicate the shoe may remain exclusive to team members and Jordan Brand favorites like Scott. However, images of the sneaker have surfaced on social media over the last few months.

Nike has stood with the Germain soccer team through their many years of winning. PSG recently captured France’s Ligue 1 title for the fifth time in the last six seasons. Therefore, it is easy to see why Jordan has offered a collaborative effort.

What better way to tease people about the Jordan sneakers and apparel they can’t get than to put it on Travis Scott.

Décidément ça n'en finit plus les recrues du côté du #PSG. Le rappeur Travis Scott a porté lors d'un concert un maillot Jordan version Basketball du PSG. pic.twitter.com/zc1Hyfzdgw — Le Meilleur du PSG (@LMDPSG) August 24, 2018



