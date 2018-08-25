The former Death Row and Doggystyle signee recently sat down with DJ Vlad on VladTV to discuss the dangers of flaunting wealth and incriminating yourself online. Big Tray Deee has proved to be a very popular reoccurring guest of recent times, joining the likes of Lord Jamar, Godfrey, and Daylyt as current rolling guests.

The former Tha Eastsidaz member (along with Snoop Dogg and Goldie Loc) has appeared on dozens of Vlad interview clips, totaling in the tens of millions of views collectively. A vivid storyteller who was in the middle of all things West Coast hip-hop for well over a decade from the mid-nineties, Tray Deee’s musical career suffered a significant break due to a nine-year prison sentence from 2005.

In this new interview clip, Vlad and Tray Deee talk on a whole range of recent topics related to various people flashing wealth through social media and the potential dangers of doing so, as well as self-incrimination. Watch below.