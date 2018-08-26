DJ Ready Red of the Geto Boys has passed away at the age of 53 after a heart attack.

“DJ Ready Red died today of an apparent heart attack. Red was the Geto Boys’ first DJ and producer. He gave us our sound. He was responsible for most of the production on the early stuff and all of the production on my first album Controversy,” Willie D shared in an Instagram post.

Ready Red served as both the DJ and producer for the legendary group. He produced their first album in 1989 and left the group in 1991.

“To say that he was a pioneer would be an understatement. Red was before his time,” added Willie D.

Rest in Peace to DJ Ready Red and condolences go out to his family and friends.