The writing is on the wall that Jimmy Butler will not be returning to the Minnesota Timberwolves after this upcoming season. Rumors originally pegged him in New York City with friend Kyrie Irving. New rumors suggest he wouldn’t mind a trip to Los Angeles with LeBron James.

“Per a source close to Butler, he’s open to the idea of moving on from the Timberwolves to play alongside James in Los Angeles,” reported Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report.

Could Kyrie and Jimmy both bolt to Los Angeles to be alongside LeBron? On paper, it seems like a great move. In reality, who knows? It would all come down to if Kyrie would be willing to put the Cleveland days aside and be once again a teammate of King James.

The Timberwolves do have this season to prove to Jimmy that he should stay in Minnesota, after all, they can offer him the biggest pay day.