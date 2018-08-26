Much has been said about the now legendary appearance of Azealia Banks on Nick Cannon’s Wild ‘N Out. A month ago, Banks felt offended and the cast responded, most recently the clip of the joke from DC Young Fly hit the web. Now that the episode has aired, Nick Cannon hit Instagram to show it is all love.

Posting a black and white photo of Banks and himself, Nick Cannon thanked the controversial rapper for her efforts, boosting the ratings for the show and continuing on the show “like a strong Queen.”

On the episode, Banks and DC Young Fly had a quick spat before the game continued. Banks went on to display her rap skills both in the games with the comedians and also in her post-game performance.

Also appearing on the show was new Los Angeles Laker JaVale McGee and rapper Lil Yachty. Read Nick’s full statement below.