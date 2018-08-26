Much has been said about the now legendary appearance of Azealia Banks on Nick Cannon’s Wild ‘N Out. A month ago, Banks felt offended and the cast responded, most recently the clip of the joke from DC Young Fly hit the web. Now that the episode has aired, Nick Cannon hit Instagram to show it is all love.
Posting a black and white photo of Banks and himself, Nick Cannon thanked the controversial rapper for her efforts, boosting the ratings for the show and continuing on the show “like a strong Queen.”
On the episode, Banks and DC Young Fly had a quick spat before the game continued. Banks went on to display her rap skills both in the games with the comedians and also in her post-game performance.
Also appearing on the show was new Los Angeles Laker JaVale McGee and rapper Lil Yachty. Read Nick’s full statement below.
In the words of our Forever First Lady Michelle Obama, “When they go low, we go High”. And I can honestly say I have great respect and admiration for @azealiabanks for coming back out and completing the show like a strong Queen and going High that day. Anyone who can even come on Wildnout and show a different side of themselves and have the courage to go up against some of the funniest, rawest, and most talented individuals in the game, says a lot about ones character. So all the pageantry and pandemonium aside I would like to say Thank you to @azealiabanks and her team for being a part of our hit show and helping provide these great ratings. Hopefully she receives this opportunity to fly on this higher frequency of positivity and as the Great Dr. Frances Cress Welsing teaches in the Color Confrontation Theory, we as a people must learn to empower and love ourselves. So here is some Love @AzealiaBanks ❤️🙏🏾