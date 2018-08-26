Power lived up to its billing in the playoffs with a 51-43 victory over 3’s Company to win the BIG3 championship at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Friday night.

Power Co-Captain Cuttino Mobley sealed the victory with a jumper off a drive to set off the celebration and deliver the Julius Erving Championship Trophy to Power. League MVP Corey Maggette exploded for 27 points in a dominant performance to deliver the win and earn the Championship MVP award.

Power finished 9-1, counting the playoffs, in the second season of the 3-on-3 league of former NBA players co-founded by entertainer Ice Cube, who performed before the game at Barclays Center.

Nancy Lieberman becomes the first female head coach to lead a professional men’s team to a Championship and Power’s, Quentin Richardson, Ryan Gomes and Xavier Silas each won their first professional championship. With the win, Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis and Chris ‘Birdman’ Andersen earned a second professional championship ring.

In the third-place game, Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf’s 3-pointer gave 3-Headed Monsters a 52-49 victory over Tri-State, who got 22 points from Amare Stoudemire.

What’s Next For The Big 3?

With two seasons in the books, the Big3 seems to be growing in popularity and talent. The current hot topic about the Big 3 is whether or not Kobe Bryant will possibly join next season. A more realistic signing could be a Kevin Garnett or Vince Carter? With Fox Sports behind them and sold out arenas to showcase their talents, the Big3 future is very bright.

"Let's break all these ceilings. Let's break all these barriers. A female can do anything in sports!" 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽#BIG3Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/57sQVVKXII — BIG3 (@thebig3) August 25, 2018

Really inspiring speech from @iambigbaby11 on @thebig3 and what it meant to him. pic.twitter.com/ISEfR3sGHB — Oliver Maroney (@OMaroneyNBA) August 25, 2018



