You may not want to do like some rappers and get a tattoo but you can now keep a piece of late rapper XXXTentacion with you at all times through a new merch line. To commemorate the one year anniversary of his debut album, 17, the estate has provided fans with the access of a new line of clothing and accessories.

The collection includes t-shirts, hoodies, a dad hat, phone case and a vinyl all branded with images or wording from the 17 album. View the entire collection below and visit XXXTentacion’s website if you wish to purchase a piece.