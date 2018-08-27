As we await A$AP Rocky’s Under Armour shoe, the latest YEEZY release by Kanye West alongside adidas, and whether Drake will decide if he’s #TeamAdidas or #TeamNike, one thing that’s for sure is that Hip-Hop has an obsession with sneakers: then again, who doesn’t?

We decided to sift through some of our favorite Hip-Hop sneaker collabs over the years and narrow the list down to the 10 best ones yet. From classic collabs like ‘Ye’s first shot out with BAPE, all the way to ATCQ getting their due respect thanks to the good folks at Vans, we think it’s fair to say that these 10 kicks are the C.R.E.A.M. of the crop.

Keep scrolling to see our top 10 Hip Hop-themed sneaker releases:

Wu-Tang Clan x Nike Dunks



A classic shoe paired with the greatest rap group out of Shao-Lin. There’s been no better pair-up since.

Kanye West x Bapesta



Back when Kanye first started creating innovative kick collabs, he came through with the most-hyped shoe on the market that every sneakerhead wanted in the mid 2000s. YEEZYs could never.

Eminem x Air Jordan 4



The resell on these is enough to tell you how sought-after this collab is — still to this day! A quick eBay search had them on sale for $15,999.99 — and that’s $14,000 less than the other one we found on StockX!

Jay-Z “Roc-A-Fella” Nike Air Force 1



Even though Hov only threw the Roc logo on the heel of a crisp white pair of Uptowns, it was something so New York about this collab that had it the talk of the city, especially during the peak of Air Force One Lows. Sit these on ice if you’re lucky enough to have a pair.

Public Enemy Supreme Vans Sk8-Hi



The signature yellow target synonymous with the Public Enemy crew — think Wu-Tang’s “W” — fit almost too well within the Sk8-Hi silhouette. Not only did they nail the colorway but the tagline on the sole made for a super clean finish.

Cam’ron x Reebok



Killa Cam is doing just that with his Reebok deal. There isn’t even a standout release because he’s doing them all justice — his latest take on the A.I.-endorsed Question Mid proves just that.

Pharrell x adidas NMD “Hu”



Skateboy P is another one who made such an impact in his deal with adidas that no one colorway could sum up his peak. However, his recent work with the Hu collection made global impact and put on for cultures across the world. For that, we definitely salute.

Raekwon “Purple Tape” Packer Shoes x Diadora N.9000



Just like the classic street album that helped spearhead mixtape culture, Raekwon’s Packer Shoes collab alongside Diadora displayed a completely purple exterior that brought fans back to the days when having the color-coated cassette gave you street cred. In this case, you’d get sneaker cred for sure.

A Tribe Called Quest x Vans



What a way to end a decades-spanning career in the game. The only thing we wish is that Phife Dawg could’ve been there to celebrate the pinnacle along with the other guys, who did a stellar job at helping to roll this collaboration out this year. Salute to the Gods!

Kendrick Lamar x Reebok



Even though we wish Pulitzer Kenny all the best over at the Swoosh, we have to give props to his amazing work while endorsed by Reebok. The good kid went as far as unifying the Bloods and Crips with a simple colorway and marketing campaign. It’s the message we respect behind K. Dot’s collabs, and we know he’ll continue to shine in the sneaker game.

