If you watched Power (SPOILER ALERT) last night you saw the death of 50 Cent’s legendary character Kanan. In his last episode, Kanan used 50’s now infamous phrase “get the strap” and as his life slipped away the new song from 50 Cent played. Following the episode, the video premiered for the “Get the Strap” single featuring Uncle Murda, Casanova 2X, and 6ix9ine.

The Elf Rivera hosted video bring Casanova and Uncle Murda to a shootout, 6ix9ine painting the area a rainbow of colors with an NYPD car and 50 Cent being the savage that he is as he closes the song. Check out the bullets flying and all the action of the heists and more in the video below.