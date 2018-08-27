Last week we saw New York (by way of Japan) streetwear brand PRIVILEGE showing love to handball culture in the NYC area, and now adidas is joining in on the street sport action by launching two new colorways for its Handball Top silhouette.

The three-decade-old sneaker originally dropped back in 1987 as a tribute to those that needed a fresh and fly indoor court performance shoe, but quickly gained a different audience once the sidewalk athletes got hold of it and made it essential to handball game attire. Thankfully the swag is back and better than ever, seen here in both light and dark color options. First up is a white and beige combo, paired with the ever-popular gum sole and orange accents that extend from eyelet to eyelet while wrapping around the heel. The same design is incorporated into the black version, with the orange being substituted for neon yellow. Both shoes share the same adidas Originals branding in blue on the tongue, giving us two new options to choose for that next intense game of doubles or cutthroat.

Pick up either one of the new adidas Handball Top options right now at select retailers overseas, including SUPPA Store.



Source: Sneaker News