Beyoncé and JAY-Z, have pulled in more than $150 million for the second installment of their joint On The Run II Tour, as indicated by Billboard. The power couple declared on Saturday that more than $1 million from ticket sales will be granted to 11 students in the cities for the U.S. market of the tour.

The BeyGOOD Initiative and The Shawn Carter Foundation will lead the program and $100,000 will be given “to one qualified student in Atlanta, Orlando, Miami, Arlington, New Orleans, Houston, Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Diego, Santa Clara and Seattle,” according to a press release. The Boys and Girls Club of America in every city will pick the student who will get the cash and their name will be reported amid the show in their particular city.

In April, Beyoncé and JAY-Z offered $100,000 to four understudies at Historically Black Colleges and universities through an organization with Google, which gave four more students $25,000 grants each. Hov’s Shawn Carter Scholarship Fund has helped students from low-income families attend college since 2003.