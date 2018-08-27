Jemele Hill’s run at ESPN will end Friday, Sept. 1 as she and the company have reached a buyout of her contract, according to multiple reports. ESPN declined comment.

Hill, who left the 6 p.m. SportsCenter earlier this year, has become one of (if not the most controversial) Bristol talent in recent times. Last September, she tweeted that President Donald Trump was a “white supremacist” leading to the White House to call for her firing during a press briefing. Last October, she was suspended after criticizing Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and pointing out what would be an effective way to hurt his pocketbook.

Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

Since leaving SportsCenter, Hill has been far from the public’s eye at “The Undefeated.” Hill’s departure comes after 12 years at the company. It may be the best thing for her personally, and professionally. Jemele has started her own production company and will move to things outside of sports. Without the restrictions of ESPN, she will be able to produce the type of meaningful content she has been speaking out on.

There’s no doubt she pushed the envelope when it came to expressing personal views. There’s no doubt she upset a huge faction of the country by going after those in power. But one wonders why she became the avatar for the “stick to sports” crowd’s rage. She is not the only ESPN employee who dips into social, racial, and political issues. She’s just the one who paid the most public price and had the balls to send herself free to become a highly decorated free agent.